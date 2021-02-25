BWSSB organizes street-plays on prohibition of manual scavenging

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has started a campaign under Safai Mitra Safety Challenge-2020 by organizing street-plays and other community programs among the public, safai mitras and local organizations to create awareness regarding the Prohibition of Recruitment of Manual Scavenging and their Rehabilitation Act-2013, to abolish the manual scavenging and to avoid accidents and death rates of safai mitras occurring while cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

As a part of this, the Board, in collaboration with the "Tamate Rural Empowerment Center", organised street-plays under the slogan 'Safety-Protection' for 15 days (3 street-plays a day) in selected areas of BBMP from February 15 to convey the messages like "give priority to safety, follow the safety precautions strictly and avoid accidents".

The objective of the Board is to ensure that the public and safai mitras participate and get motivated by awareness campaigns for transformation from manhole to machine hole.