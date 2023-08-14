Live
- India's July vegetable oil imports up 46 pc
- Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
- ‘Salaar’ first single update to be out on Aug 15
- ‘Jailer’ collections: This is what film’s Telugu version made in four days
- Pawan Kalyan says YSRCP is looting North Andhra lands
Just In
Cancellation of NEP from next academic year
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that NEP will be abolished from the next academic year. He spoke while inaugurating the meeting of all members of the Karnataka Congress Committee held at the KPCC office on Monday.
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that NEP will be abolished from the next academic year. He spoke while inaugurating the meeting of all members of the Karnataka Congress Committee held at the KPCC office on Monday.
He said that the NEP implemented by the previous BJP government will be completely canceled from the next academic year. NEP has to be abolished after making some necessary preparations. There was no time for that this year. By the time the election results came in and the government was formed, the academic year had started. This year has continued as it should not be a problem in the middle.
NEP is simultaneously opposed by students, parents and lecturers and teachers. He said that the BJP has sacrificed the interest of the students of the country by implementing the NEP for the first time in the state without implementing all the NEPs in the country.