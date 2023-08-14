Cancellation of NEP from next academic year

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that NEP will be abolished from the next academic year. He spoke while inaugurating the meeting of all members of the Karnataka Congress Committee held at the KPCC office on Monday.

He said that the NEP implemented by the previous BJP government will be completely canceled from the next academic year. NEP has to be abolished after making some necessary preparations. There was no time for that this year. By the time the election results came in and the government was formed, the academic year had started. This year has continued as it should not be a problem in the middle.

NEP is simultaneously opposed by students, parents and lecturers and teachers. He said that the BJP has sacrificed the interest of the students of the country by implementing the NEP for the first time in the state without implementing all the NEPs in the country.