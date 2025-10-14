Live
CAT quashes state-ordered probe against ips alok kumar, directs release of pending perks
Bengaluru: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has quashed the departmental inquiry ordered by the state government against senior IPS officer...
Bengaluru: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has quashed the departmental inquiry ordered by the state government against senior IPS officer Alok Kumar in connection with the high-profile phone tapping case. The tribunal has also directed the government to immediately release his pending promotion benefits and other entitlements, which had been withheld due to the inquiry.
Alok Kumar had approached the CAT challenging the state government’s order for a departmental probe. During the hearing, the two-member bench delivered conflicting opinions—one judge sought to uphold the government’s order, while the other favored its cancellation. Consequently, the matter was referred to the CAT chairperson, Justice Ranjit Singh, who after detailed deliberation, ruled in favor of the senior IPS officer today.
The phone tapping scandal, which rocked Karnataka in 2019 during the Congress-JDS coalition government, involved alleged illegal surveillance and misuse of power by certain officials in the home department. As part of the investigation, the state government had ordered a departmental inquiry against Alok Kumar and other officers.
During the inquiry proceedings, the government had also withheld Kumar’s promotion from ADGP to DGP and other service benefits. Earlier, he had served as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner for just 45 days before being removed from the post. Kumar had repeatedly written to the state Chief Secretary protesting the injustice and seeking redress.
With today’s CAT order, the state government is now mandated to restore all pending benefits and entitlements due to Alok Kumar, marking a significant vindication for the senior officer.
This verdict is expected to have wide-ranging implications for pending departmental probes against senior officials and reinforces the judicial oversight over executive orders in service matters.