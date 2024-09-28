CBI probe would have led to hate politics, contends DKS

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar said that the free permit given to the CBI has been withdrawn as it should not give way to politics of hatred. When asked about the BJP’s criticism of the state government’s curtailment of the CBI’s open probe, he replied.

Responding to questions from the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Friday, he said, “When we come across serious cases, if we feel that our officers are not suitable for investigation, then we will think about handing it over to the CBI.”

“Everyone knows what Janata Dal’s Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy talked about the CBI. BJP called CBI as Congress Bureau of Investigation. Which all cases were given to CBI. I will not discuss what happened to those, what the IMA case is,” he said.

When asked about the allegation that this action was taken to protect Siddaramaiah and to avoid CBI investigation, he said, “Let the opposition parties talk, let’s talk about this at another time.”

When asked about the decision to reply to the Governor’s letter with the approval of the Cabinet, he said, “Is it possible to take a decision without bringing many issues to the attention of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet? Therefore, we have decided to get the approval of the Cabinet and reply to the Governor’s letter. ‘I also have some understanding of policy and rules. I am educated, intelligent but conscious. Everything has a rule. The reply should go through the Chief Secretaries to the Governor’s office.

A file regarding denotification or redo was received in my office a few days ago. My secretary sent it to me. To this I said, “I can’t give an answer to anyone else. As it was decided earlier in the cabinet, a cabinet sub-committee has been formed on this matter, I said send it there.”

When he said that the BJP is alleging about the leakage of information from the Raj Bhavan, he said, “This is an internal matter of the Raj Bhavan. I have no information about this. “There is no information about what is happening in the Lokayukta office,” he said.When asked whether the party will not be embarrassed if an FIR is registered against the CM, he replied, “There will be no embarrassment”.