CCB seizes 4 grenades from terror suspect’s house

Bengaluru: As the major terror plot foiled, four grenades were found in the house of the 5th accused in the case of the arrest of five suspected terrorists in Bengaluru. CCB has discovered that arrested terrorist Zaheed has stored grenades in his house in Kodigehalli, Bengaluru. It is known that the grenade was kept in a bag full of chemicals and sand, and according to Junaid, he had kept the grenade safely which came through a parcel. It has been reported that Junaid introduced an unknown person to Zaheed while he was abroad and he supplied the grenade.

CCB Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. SD Sharanappa held a press conference and gave information about this. Five accused were brought to court and taken into custody. The 5th accused was in contact with the absconding accused. The grenade given by the prime accused was kept safe at home. When our team went to the house and checked, they found 4 grenades. According to the information given by the accused, 4 live grenades were found. The 5th accused kept the grenades wrapped in cloth and kept safe in the cupboard of the house. He informed that 4 grenades which can be used at any moment have been confiscated.

Based on the information, the bomb squad was taken and checked. Later four live grenades were found in the house. The parcel was given by another person. Finding out who it is. An investigation has been conducted on the day on which the parcel was given and a special CCB team has been formed to investigate. A few more people have been detained and are being interrogated. The information about the plotting of bomb blast was given, and the raid was conducted. He said that there is information about the accused who is absconded, is now settled abroad and that they have contacted various investigative agencies to find the accused.

CCB identifying the source of pistol and bullets

CCB found 45 live bullets, seven pistols, walkie-talkies, mobile SIM cards with the criminals while cops arrested them. It is known that accused A2 Muhammad Junaid was sitting abroad and giving funds to buy all these. After the murder case in 2017, Red Sandal case in 2020, Junaid, who was jailed in two robbery conspiracy cases in 2021, went missing after his release from jail in 2021. Now sitting abroad he has started operating terrorism. There is information that the pistol and bullets may have come from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh while paying for the purchase of arms. The pistol and bullets seized by CCB are of two types. If one is sold in the outside market, 15 bullets are sold in the open market. These bullets are used by police, military and foreign terrorist organizations. These are bullets used for weapons below the 303 Heavy Rifle. At present, during the investigation of the CCB police, it has been found that this module is operated in three stages.

It is said that there is little link between T Naseer and the five terrorists arrested here. Junaid was the one who worked in the middle of both. So Junaid is necessary for this case. Therefore preparations are being made to locate Junaid who is abroad through CCB and Central Investigation Agency.

During the operation, many doubts have arisen around the walkie-talkies found with the suspected terrorists. Walkie-talkie is used where mobile cannot be used. While training in the forest, walkie-talkies are used. Police use entry code jammers when an attack occurs in a specific area or building. Mobile will not work in this case. So there is a possibility of using walkie-talkie at that time.

Walkie-talkie is helpful if an act is committed on the pattern of the Mumbai attack. Therefore, the CCB officials have inquired what is the real plan of the arrested. On the other hand NIA officials are also getting complete information about the CCB investigation. If necessary, there are possibilities of NIA investigating the case at the next stage.

If we look at the real story of the gun found with the suspected militants, it is suspected that it was a country made pistol. Also suspect that they have received training on how to use the gun, and the detainees have not given any further information about this.

The CCB officials have prepared to send the seized pistols to the FSL to verify the model, and after the report, they will collect information about the use of the pistol for criminal activities and take further action.