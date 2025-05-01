Live
Centre’s caste census order a boost for backward communities: MP Poojary
Udupi: K. Srinivas Poojary, Member of Parliament from Udupi–Chikkamagaluru and senior BJP leader, has said the Centre’s directive to include caste-based data in the national population census is a historic measure that strengthens smaller and backward communities across India.
Addressing a press conference in Udupi on Thursday, Poojary said the move will help ensure social justice for communities that have long remained statistically invisible and politically marginalised. “This census will provide accurate data that will allow even the smallest communities to assert their rightful place in society,” he said.
Poojary criticised the Karnataka government for failing to publish the long-pending socio-economic survey, accusing it of political double standards. “For ten years they sat on the caste census, and now, with the Centre’s order, the Chief Minister has no choice but to endorse it,” he added.
On recent national security issues, Poojary referred to the incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where a man was reportedly killed after being asked if he was Hindu. “This is the work of jihadists,” he alleged, adding that “strong but discreet action” is underway.
Commenting on the Mangaluru mob lynching case linked to alleged pro-Pakistan slogans, the MP condemned the incident unequivocally. “Murder and mob violence are crimes—no one should glorify or justify them,” he said.