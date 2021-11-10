Chamarajanagara: Male Mahadeshwara temple witnesses return of devotees

Chamarajanagara: The famous Male Mahadeeshwara temple in the district is witnessing rush of devotees following decline in coronavirus cases. The temple had remained closed for months since July and opened on October 17.

The number of devotees has increased to about 25,000 -30,000 during weekends and holidays. Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, Male Mahadeshwara Swamy temple development authority secretary Jayavibhava Swamy said that thousands of devotees are offering special poojas daily. "We witness rush for poojas during weekends and on the day of Amavasya.

On the day of Deepawali on November 5, the temple earned Rs 19.91 lakh in the form of offerings from devotees. On November 7, more than 200 devotees offered golden rath seva.

The rush of devotees is likely to continue for another month as it is an auspicious month of Karthika. The surge in number of devotees has brought cheers to the traders at the temple as their business was badly hit for several months due to lockdown.