Chandrababu meets Pawan at JSP office

Vijayawada: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at Jana Sena party office on Tuesday evening. Chandrababu, who visited TDP party office in the evening, garlanded the statue of NTR and after offering flower tributes, interacted with party leaders for some time.

Later, Chandrababu left the party office to meet Pawan Kalyan to extend greetings over the victory of Jana Sena candidates. It is said that Chandrababu is likely to discuss with Pawan Kalyan Cabinet formation after TDLP meeting.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu made a call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and informed them about the victory of TDP alliance in the elections.

Later, in a tweet, he congratulated Modi on behalf of Andhra Pradesh for NDA’s victory in Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He said, “AP people blessed us with remarkable mandate which is a reflection of their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. Together with our people, we shall rebuild AP and restore its glory.”

Responding to the Chandrababu’s tweet, Narendra Modi said AP has given an exceptional mandate to the NDA and thanked the people of AP for their blessings. He congratulated Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and activists of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena.