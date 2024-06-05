Feisty Aruna storms Revanth’s home turf

Mahabubnagar: The BJP candidate for Mahabubnagar, DK Aruna has registered a sensational victory here in the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is an in-charge of Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency for the Congress party and he had sweated for the victory of his party candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy.

However, DK Aruna showed her dominance from the very beginning in the counting of votes and won the seat with a majority of 3,636 votes.

As the election results finally concluded, the BJP party’s DK Aruna won with 4500 votes’ majority.

This time the voters in Palamuru region have given a completely contrasting decision and elected both the strong candidates viz. Dr Mallu Ravi from Nagarkurnool and DK Aruna from Mahabubnagar. Both these leaders are having a vast political experience, and both are having vast popularity among the public in the region.

Going into the details, as how the BJP got the votes in the 7 Assembly constituencies across the region; the strength of candidates in Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Elections by Assembly Segment include the following: In Kodangal the Congress party’s Challa Vamshi chand got 84414 votes, while DK Aruna got 62500 votes, and this constituency gave the Congress candidate about 21,854 votes majority; in Narayanpet constituency, DK Aruna got a majority of 19,884 votes as this constituency is a BJP stronghold region right from the beginning. DK Aruna got 77046 votes, while Challa Vamshi Chand polled 57162 votes.

In Mahabubangar, both DK Aruna and Challa Vamshi fought neck-to-neck, however, finally DK Aruna showed her upper hand and got 80,874 votes, while Challa got 73,273 votes.

It is said that the majority BRS votes have been shifted to BJP candidate, because of which DK Aruna got the upper hand with 7601 votes in MahabubagarAssembly constituency, that played a crucial role for DK Aruna’s victory.

Coming to Jadcherla constituency Vamshi Chand exhibited a lead with 4879 votes over DK Aruna, wherein DK Aruna got 66639 votes polled and Vamshi got 71518 votes. In Devarkadra region, DK Aruna exhibited upper hand with a majority of 1810 votes and in Makthal again DK Aruna exhibited a lead of 9078 votes, wherein the BJP party polled 78994 votes and congress candidate got 69916 votes. In Shadnagar assembly constituency Challa got the lead of 8004 votes and DK Aruna polled only 68096 votes.

In the postal ballot DK Aruna showed an upper hand of 864 vote majority while Vamshi Chand got only 3136 votes against DK aruna’s 4000 votes.

Overall DK Aruna got 5,10,747 votes and Vamshi Chand polled 5,06,247 votes. But this victory is a big win for the BJP candidate as it is not an easy task for her to evoke the voter’s response particularly from the rural areas and DK Aruna could do it.

She has achieved the fruit of her success in taking the BJP party into the rural areas of Palamuru region. “I thank all the people who had worked for the BJP party and all the people who had voted for me.

I promise to make sure Palamuru will get a new development agenda in the coming next 5 years and repay it to the people for their humble support,” said DK Aruna.