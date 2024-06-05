Live
Just In
YS Sharmila Congratulates Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, says accepted people's verdict
Highlights
APCC Chief Sharmila congratulated TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan on the occasion of forming the new government in Andhra Pradesh. She expressed her respect for the verdict of the people of the state in the recent elections.
Addressing the media, Sharmila acknowledged the defeat of her party in the elections and wished for the special status to be granted to Andhra Pradesh. She also emphasized the importance of completing all projects, including the Polavaram project, for the development of the state.
As the newly elected government takes charge, Sharmila urged the leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh and work towards the overall progress and prosperity of the state.
