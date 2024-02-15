Live
- Atishi praised the Supreme Court's decision on the electoral bond scheme
- Happy Kick Day 2024: Date, history, significance, funny messages and quotes to share on this day
- Narmada Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance of the day
- Farooq Abdullah-led NC gives jolt to INDIA bloc, Cong’s troubles far from over
- Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, history and significance
- Gujarat BJP chief hails Nadda's RS nomination, sets high goals for party
- Tirumala: Lock for a footwear
- ESIC data show 47% youth among 18.86L new employees in Dec
- Chaos in Karnataka Council as CM accuses BJP members of goondaism amid questions on budget allocations
- Nationalist Congress Party belongs to Ajit Pawar, rules Maha Speaker
Just In
Chaos in Karnataka Council as CM accuses BJP members of goondaism amid questions on budget allocations
The Karnataka Legislative Council turned chaotic following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah labelling BJP members as hooligans on Thursday.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Council turned chaotic following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah labelling BJP members as hooligans on Thursday.
The Chief Minister made the statement when BJP members objected to his remarks on bias in budget allocations by the Centre.
The trouble began when Siddaramaiah was answering a question by Congress member UB Venkatesh on devolution of taxes.
Siddaramaiah claimed that Karnataka was in the second position in terms of tax collection in the country, but in turn, the state’s share from the Centre was decreasing.
“Though the size of the Union Budget doubled, the share of Karnataka has not increased,” he said.
The BJP MLAs began raising objections to his comments.
Siddaramaiah asked the BJP members to speak once he completed his speech, however, when they continued making their objections, he stated, “I won’t fear goondaism. Seven crore people are watching. If you are standing up, it means you have committed a mistake.”
Following the chaos, the council session was adjourned. Miffed by the objections from BJP council members, CM Siddaramaiah questioned them, asking if they were indulging in hooliganism.
“You are goondas. I won’t bow down to your hooliganism,” he stated.
The LoP in the Council, Kota Srinivas Poojari, questioned Siddaramaiah, asking who made the gesture of inviting the Opposition to a fight in the past. “Now you are alleging goondaism against us,” he added.
Siddaramaiah became furious and stated, “You are goondas. I won’t fear you. I am telling the truth. The people are cursing you. My tax is my right.”
The BJP members started raising slogans that they were against the “goonda Congress government.”