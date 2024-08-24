Chief Minister’s post: Congress prepares ‘Plan B’ for Karnataka

Bengaluru: Congress is preparing ‘Plan B’ for Karnataka following the controversies surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in case he has to step down in the MUDA and Tribal Welfare Board cases, sources confirmed on Saturday.

Sources said that Congress leadership has assured full support to Siddaramaiah but is simultaneously working on choosing a suitable candidate for the post.

Siddaramaiah returned to Karnataka on Saturday however Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is still in New Delhi, discussing the matter with the central leadership.

Shivakumar, an aspirant for the Chief Minister’s post - had taken great risks for the party and even went to jail - is now putting all efforts to get the top post.

However, the Congress central leadership is also considering the option of Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara for the post.

Parameshwara hails from the Dalit community and if given a chance to run the state, he will become the first Dalit Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah camp had earlier said that in case of a change of the Chief Minister, a Dalit leader should replace Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah camp - which vehemently opposed Shivakumar’s candidature - has lost its voice following the allegations against Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case and in the Tribal Welfare Board cases.

Sources said that Home Minister G. Parameshwara has also held a closed-door discussion with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for two hours.

Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, has also held a meeting with Shivakumar.

Sources also confirmed that Shivakumar has held a discussion with the central leadership over dropping half a dozen Cabinet ministers.

Earlier, Parameshwara said that he is in politics and is not a saint for not aspiring to the post of Chief Minister. In 2013, he narrowly missed the chance to become the Chief Minister after losing the Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka has said that the game of musical chair for the post of Chief Minister has already begun in the Congress.

“Congress leaders are indulged in the game of musical chairs. Kharge visited the state, Shivakumar, Ministers Parameshwara, Zameer Ahmad Khan, K.J. George and Satish Jarkiholi are visiting one place after the other,” the LoP said.