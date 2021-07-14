Chief Secretary urged to restore Lakkasandra lake

Bengaluru:iCare Brigade, in association with JayaKarnataka Janapara Vedike (JKJV), on Wednesday in a letter to State chief secretary P. Ravi Kumar, requested him to ensure restoration of Lakkasandra lake to its original glory.

They said in the letter that the lake was spread over 10 acres and four guntas of land. Five acres and four guntas was converted into a rocky land and the remaining five acres was given to the Department of Women and Child Development.

"Currently, the site has been temporarily transferred to L&T by BMRCL for use as a worksite of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project," the letter said.

The letter requested the chief secretary to conduct a land survey, map and mark the lake territory, cancel these illegal conversions and restore the water body to its original shape, in accordance with the order of the Karnataka High Court.

"Once the Metro work is completed, the respective companies should rejuvenate the lake back to life, ecologically, through their CSR funds, within a specific period of time and hand over the lake back to the citizens.

An MOU/Affidavit stating the same should be signed with immediate effect," one of the requests made to Kumar said. Foundrt president B. Gunaranjan Shetty, Anand Malligavad, Lake Man of India, R. Chandrappa, State president of JKJV, J. Srinivas, district JKJV president, Prasad Shetty, president iCare Brigade, Poornima Shetty, president iCare Brigade, Bengaluru region, met the chief secretary.