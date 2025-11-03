Live
- India’s M&A market stays steady amid global uncertainty: Report
- IOA announces cash awards for Youth Asian Games medallists
- Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Unveiled with Striking Design and F1-Themed UI Enhancements
- Dreams come true when they get support: Mithali Raj on India’s historic World Cup crown
- Three killed as speeding dumper rams into 10 vehicles in Jaipur
- Orkla India IPO Allotment & Listing Date Announced: Price, Lot Size, and Key Details
- Aspire to enhance greater connectivity between India and our broader region: Bahrain FM
- Bengal wary day before political rallies for, against SIR even as poll body initiates process
- 10-month-old girl child & mother, sister trio among Telangana road accident victims
- Mahesh Babu Praises Indian Women’s Team for World Cup Win
Citizens Take ‘Parikrama of Nature’ at Lalbagh to Reaffirm Commitment to Bengaluru’s Ecology
Nearly 30 Bengalureans participated in a symbolic circular walk through Lalbagh on Rajyotsava weekend, highlighting the city’s growing citizen movement to protect its rapidly vanishing green heritage.
Bengaluru: Marking the Karnataka Rajyotsava weekend, around 30 citizens gathered at Lalbagh, Bengaluru’s iconic botanical garden, to take part in a symbolic “Parikrama of Nature” — a circular walk expressing reverence for the environment and solidarity with the city’s natural heritage. The walk was organized by Bengaluru Town Hall under the banner Lalbagh Nature Walk – Parikrama/Pradakshine.
Participants — including heritage enthusiasts, urban ecologists, students, and long-time residents — began their walk from the East Gate of Lalbagh, moving through its tree-lined pathways towards the historic Peninsular Gneiss Rock and Kempegowda’s Watch Tower before completing the circle back at the starting point. The route was chosen to represent the unity of nature, heritage, and civic consciousness.
Speaking to the media, several participants expressed concern over increasing environmental degradation and large-scale infrastructure projects threatening the city’s green spaces. “It is unimaginable that decisions could endanger what remains of Bengaluru’s natural heritage,” said one participant. Others stressed the need for sustained civic engagement to protect the city’s lakes, trees, and biodiversity.
Organizers described the Parikrama as both a tribute and a reminder — urging citizens to reconnect with Bengaluru’s ecological and cultural roots. They highlighted that Lalbagh, first developed in the 18th century under Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, remains one of the few surviving lungs of the city.
The walk concluded with participants taking a collective pledge to support efforts for conservation, signalling a quiet but determined stand for a greener, more sustainable Bengaluru.
Additional note: Lalbagh, spread over 240 acres, houses more than 1,800 species of flora and continues to be central to the city’s identity as the “Garden City.”