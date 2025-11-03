Citizens Take ‘Parikrama of Nature’ at Lalbagh to Reaffirm Commitment to Bengaluru’s Ecology

Bengaluru: Marking the Karnataka Rajyotsava weekend, around 30 citizens gathered at Lalbagh, Bengaluru’s iconic botanical garden, to take part in a symbolic “Parikrama of Nature” — a circular walk expressing reverence for the environment and solidarity with the city’s natural heritage. The walk was organized by Bengaluru Town Hall under the banner Lalbagh Nature Walk – Parikrama/Pradakshine.

Participants — including heritage enthusiasts, urban ecologists, students, and long-time residents — began their walk from the East Gate of Lalbagh, moving through its tree-lined pathways towards the historic Peninsular Gneiss Rock and Kempegowda’s Watch Tower before completing the circle back at the starting point. The route was chosen to represent the unity of nature, heritage, and civic consciousness.

Speaking to the media, several participants expressed concern over increasing environmental degradation and large-scale infrastructure projects threatening the city’s green spaces. “It is unimaginable that decisions could endanger what remains of Bengaluru’s natural heritage,” said one participant. Others stressed the need for sustained civic engagement to protect the city’s lakes, trees, and biodiversity.

Organizers described the Parikrama as both a tribute and a reminder — urging citizens to reconnect with Bengaluru’s ecological and cultural roots. They highlighted that Lalbagh, first developed in the 18th century under Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, remains one of the few surviving lungs of the city.

The walk concluded with participants taking a collective pledge to support efforts for conservation, signalling a quiet but determined stand for a greener, more sustainable Bengaluru.

Additional note: Lalbagh, spread over 240 acres, houses more than 1,800 species of flora and continues to be central to the city’s identity as the “Garden City.”