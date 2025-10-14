Live
City pediatrician warns against over-the-counter medicines
Bengaluru: Following reports of over ten child deaths in northern states linked to cough syrup consumption, doctors in the city have urged parents to exercise caution when administering medicines to children.
Dr. Varshini P, a renowned pediatrician at Vasavi Hospitals, emphasised that parents should avoid buying cough syrups and other medications over the counter. “Medicines should not be given without a doctor’s prescription. Correct dosage is critical, as it depends on the child’s age and weight. Even a small mistake can lead to serious complications,” she said.
Highlighting the risks of allergies and side effects, Dr. Varshini explained that some medications can trigger gastrointestinal issues, rashes, or breathing difficulties. She also warned against the overuse of antibiotics, noting that improper consumption can contribute to drug resistance, making infections harder to treat when genuinely required.
On neonatal safety, Dr. Varshini stressed that certain medications commonly used by adults, such as aspirin and cough syrups, can be toxic and potentially life-threatening for children. She urged parents to first identify the underlying cause of symptoms and seek medical guidance before administering any treatment.