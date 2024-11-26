City Teenager Recovers from Rare Rickettsial Meningoencephalitis

Bengaluru: A 16-year-old girl, admitted with persistent fever, headache, and vomiting, has successfully recovered from a rare case known as rickettsial meningoencephalitis, thanks to timely intervention by doctors at Vasavi Hospitals.

Dr. Varshini P, a paediatrician at the hospital, revealed that the girl presented with neurological complications, including bilateral sixth nerve palsy, which caused impaired eye movement and alignment, and Grade 2-3 papilledema, indicating increased intracranial pressure. Further tests revealed additional symptoms like neck stiffness and weakness in her left hand.

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis confirmed the presence of lymphocytic cells, and a positive Weil-Felix test indicated rickettsial infection, a bacterial condition. The patient was treated with Acyclovir, Ceftriaxone, and Doxycycline, an antibiotic effective against bacterial infections.

During the course of treatment, the girl developed strabismus, where one eye turned abnormally. Ophthalmologists confirmed swelling in the optic discs and sixth nerve involvement. Anti-oedema measures were administered to reduce intracranial pressure, leading to significant improvements in her vision and neurological functions.

"The case was challenging, but the patient responded well to treatment. She has been discharged and is now leading a normal life with regular follow-ups," said Dr. Varshini.