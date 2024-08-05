Clear illegal resorts first; future generations will not forgive if we don’t wake up now: Minister Khandre

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwara B Khandre has announced that a ‘Western Ghat Forest Encroachment Clearing Task Force’ has been formed to clear illegal resorts, home stays and all forest encroachments in the entire Ghat region, including the Western Ghats, which covers 10 districts of the state.

He has given a media statement in this regard and clarified that this task force has been formed under the leadership of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Task Force and will carry out forest encroachment clearance operation in Western Ghat and other Ghat areas from tomorrow itself.

He said that clear instructions have been given to carry out clearance operations from today (Sunday) in all the cases where the 64A process has been completed regarding the encroachment in the forests in the Ghat areas after 2015.

ACF, DCF, CF, CCF, APCCF are allowed to inquire into forest encroachment cases and issue orders under 64A. In order to quickly settle all pending 64A cases, all officers above ACF have been instructed to conduct the process in their respective zones two days a week and give orders quickly.

Eshwar Khandre said that he has instructed the Western Ghats Forest Encroachment Task Force to take appropriate action in consultation with the Advocate General to settle the cases already in court.

First, it is suggested to vacate the illegal resorts and homestays built by encroaching forests on a large scale, and then to vacate the plantations and buildings. All are equal before the law. Those who encroach on the Western Ghats and carry out commercial activities will not be allowed. He said that the damage caused to the environment by such activities cannot be compensated.

Action is also taken against unscientific road works

The minister said that the upgradation of the roads in the Western Ghat region and the unscientific cutting of the hill at 90 degrees during the expansion also led to the collapse, and the contractors and engineers who are carrying out such work have also been given notice and directed to take action.

In Wayanad and Shirur of Uttara Kannada, a terrible tragedy has occurred and there has been loss of life. The hill of thousands of years has disappeared. Landslides are continuously occurring in the Western Ghats of the state including Shiradi Ghat, Charmadi Ghat. Minister Eshwara Khandre said that if we do not wake up now, the next generation will not forgive us.