CM, Dy CM attack BJP for FIR against Sonia, Rahul

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the BJP of “political revenge”, after the Delhi police registered an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar termed the Delhi police’s move as “unfair” and said, “There is a limit to harassment.” The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other accused in the National Herald case on a complaint by the ED as part of the agency’s money laundering probe into the high-profile case that alleges that the first family of the party “abused” their position for personal gains.

“It is being done politically. BJP is trying to take political revenge,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question. Shivakumar accused the Centre of “engaging in vindictive politics”.

“There was no need to harass. It (National Herald) is not Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi’s property. They were just the custodians of the shares as party presidents... from the days of Jawaharlal Nehru it has been there. It is not their personal property, they have already declared. Young India or National Herald belongs to a political party,” he said.

Noting that the Gandhi family are the custodians of the Congress party, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief said, there are other members also.

“During the time of Vohra ji (Motilal Vora) and Ahmed Patel ji, decisions have been taken to protect the interests of the Congress party. When the party was dying at the time of Kesri ji (Sitaram Kesri), we all went and begged Madam (Sonia Gandhi) to take up the responsibility (of Congress). Under her leadership, we have ruled this country for ten years, with an economist (Manmohan Singh) as the PM, and the Congress party is going ahead,” he said.

Alleging “political torture” by the government at the Centre in connection with the case, the Deputy CM said, “It is jealousy, Rahul Gandhi never cares for such things. Even if you put him in jail, he won’t care.”

“It is not good. I appeal to the central government. This vindictive attitude will not give you fruits, it will only show your ethical values. Let’s face politically on the streets, in public and elections. Not by harassing, by misusing various institutions,” he added.