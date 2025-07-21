CM, Dy CM offer ‘bagina’ at Kabini reservoir

Mysuru: ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday performed the traditional bagina ritual at the Kabini reservoir in Beechanahalli, to mark the filling of the state’s first major dam this monsoon.

The Kabini reservoir, known for reaching capacity early during monsoon, had already touched near-full level by the first week of June. On Sunday, the water level stood at 2,283.33 feet, just short of its maximum capacity of 2,284 feet, with an inflow of 15,000 cusecs.

After offering bagina at the dam’s tower premises around 11:15 am, CM Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for rejuvenation works worth Rs32.25 crore.

Speaking to the gathering, Siddaramaiah highlighted the importance of the Kapila river — a major tributary of the Cauvery — which irrigates over 1.13 lakh hectares. “Like every year, bagina has been offered praying for prosperity to our farmers. A Brindavan-like landscape will also be developed near the dam for tourists,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, the CM urged the Centre to grant clearances. “Both the Goa and Union governments are under BJP’s control — they should ensure permission for Mahadayi and Mekedatu,” he said.

Deputy CM Shivakumar said the Cabinet, which met at Mahadeshwara Hills recently, had approved Rs88 crore for rejuvenating the dam and was committed to the reservoir’s holistic development.

District in-charge minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, MLAs Anil Chikkamadu, K. Harish Gowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, AR Krishnamurthy, and MLC Dr D Timmaiah were present.