AI Mahashivaratri creates 5,700 songs

Recently, in a pioneering fusion of spirituality and technology, SUPER AI Academy organised what is being described as the world’s first AI Mahashivaratri – Digital Naada Yagna. The global initiative brought together more than 500 participants who collectively created over 5,700 Telugu Shiva devotional songs within just 50 minutes.

Conducted via a Zoom Webinar platform, the large-scale digital devotional event enabled participants to simultaneously compose Shiva-themed lyrics using ChatGPT Custom GPT and transform them into complete musical renditions with AI-powered music tools. The initiative was positioned not as a commercial activity but as a collective spiritual offering dedicated to Lord Shiva following the recent observance of Maha Shivaratri.

Organisers described the event as a “Digital Naada Yagna,” symbolising a modern sacred sound offering. Participants created compositions dedicated to various forms of Mahadev, including Shiva, Rudra, Nataraja, Ardhanarishwara, Lingam manifestations, and dynamic Shiva Tandava renditions. Notably, all 5,700+ songs were produced in Telugu, reinforcing a strong focus on linguistic devotion and cultural identity.

The 50-minute creation window followed a structured and disciplined format. Guided instructions, coordinated timing, and real-time tracking ensured smooth participation across hundreds of global attendees. The scale and synchronization demonstrated how technology can enable collective creative expression in real time.

As a continuation of the Digital Naada Yagna, organisers announced that 108 curated devotional selections from the 5,700+ creations will be featured in a special three-hour Zoom broadcast for SUPER AI Community members. Scheduled from 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM IST, the listening session has been planned as a symbolic sacred immersion and devotional offering.

The initiative was conceived by Nikeelu Gunda, Founder of SUPER AI Academy, who envisioned the event as an example of how artificial intelligence can responsibly support cultural and spiritual expression. He emphasized that AI should amplify human intention rather than replace tradition, demonstrating how devotion and technology can coexist meaningfully.

With thousands of devotional songs created in under an hour, AI Mahashivaratri 2026 marks a distinctive milestone in the intersection of artificial intelligence, community participation, and collective spiritual expression, highlighting the growing potential of AI as a tool for cultural preservation and inclusive creative empowerment.