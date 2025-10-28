CM gets tough on hate speech, says troublemakers will face FIRs

Mangaluru: ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah on Monday cautioned that his government will take strict action against anyone attempting to sow communal discord through provocative speeches. “Those who disturb peace and harmony in society will face FIRs,” he declared during an interaction with reporters at Mangaluru airport.

His remarks came in response to a controversy surrounding RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat’s recent speech, which Siddaramaiah said contained derogatory comments about women and elements of hate speech.

On the ongoing Dharmasthala case, he said the government would not interfere in the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). “The SIT is functioning independently. The Home Minister has informed that its report will be submitted by the end of this month,” he noted.

When asked about media mobility, Siddaramaiah said his administration would consider providing vehicles for journalists under the Department of Information and Public Relations to improve coverage convenience.

Responding to recent statements by ministers speculating about leadership changes, Siddaramaiah was composed. “In democracy, every leader can aspire to become Chief Minister. But the final decision rests entirely with the Congress High Command,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to abide by the party’s decision.