Comic books raising food safety awareness for kids launched

Bengaluru: Merck, a leading science and technology, on Friday launched two engaging comic books in collaboration with Tinkle at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. These books were unveiled in the presence of over 200 students from Government Schools in Bengaluru as part of its campaign which focused on food safety - SafeFoodFirst.

Titled ‘Rishi’s Great Farm Adventure’ and ‘Rishi’s Street Food Discovery,’ these comic books are designed to demystify the complex subject of microbial contamination, making it accessible and engaging for younger audiences, while instilling critical food safety awareness from an early age.

The Merck-Tinkle comic books explore the impact of microbial contamination in food and promote safe food practices throughout the supply chain from the farm to the table, then going on to create awareness about safe food habits.

Several engaging activities were organised to create an interactive environment for the students. The event featured food safety quizzes, where children were asked to decide whether to eat or discard food based on expiration dates, promoting awareness of safe consumption. Additionally, paintings by children depicting their favourite food superhero were celebrated and appreciated.

The event also included a Kids’ Q&A session, where Dr. Veena Panicker addressed the students and asked questions, sparking curiosity and deepening their understanding of food safety. To conclude, the children took a food safety pledge, committing to healthy eating and good hygiene practices, reinforcing the importance of maintaining safe food habits.

The event was attended by more than 200 students from government schools, who following the engagement session participated in the SPARKTM program and explored the topic of ‘germ detection’, encouraging curiosity and understanding around the topic of microbial safety.

The event also showcased a food safety video titled “Science Behind Food Safety,” aimed at educating viewers on lesser-known facts about the people responsible for making food safe right from the producer to the packager to the consumer. The video can be viewed here – features experts from the lab, to regulatory, to the farmer. It highlights the urgent need for continuous innovation in food safety techniques, emphasising how advanced testing technologies play a crucial role in ensuring food quality.