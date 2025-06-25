Commonwealth conference. Khadar meets Om Birla thanks him

New Delhi/Mangaluru: Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader Farid met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Tuesday and expressed gratitude for selecting Karnataka as the venue for the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2025.

During the meeting, Speaker Khader discussed plans for the high-profile event, which will see participation from Presiding Officers of all State Legislative Assemblies across India, and for the first time, Presiding Officers from Commonwealth nations. The deliberations also touched upon key subjects to be discussed during the conference sessions.

Khader proposed that the inaugural ceremony of the conference be held on September 8, 2025, on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha, highlighting the architectural and symbolic significance of the state legislature.

He also briefed the Lok Sabha Speaker about several progressive reforms recently introduced in the functioning of the Karnataka Assembly, which aim to modernise legislative processes and improve transparency and public engagement.

In response, Speaker Om Birla assured full support from the Lok Sabha Secretariat and said the hosting of an international-level parliamentary event would be a matter of pride for Karnataka and a significant milestone in the state's legislative history.

Karnataka Assembly Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi and senior officials from the Lok Sabha Secretariat were also present during the meeting.