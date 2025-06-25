Live
- Emergency Anniversary: BJP Slams Congress 'Dynastic Arrogance', Recalls 1975 Crackdown on Democracy
- Devotees Flock to Pedda Chintarevula for Grand Amavasya Pujas at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple
- United Forum of People's Associations Pays Glowing Tributes to Telangana Activist Comrade Gopal Reddy on His 24th Death Anniversary
- BRSV State Leaders Slam Congress Government for Neglecting Government Schools in Alampur
- Devotees Celebrate jesta Amavasya with Grandeur at Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy Temple in Aiza
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police Launch Anti-Drug Awareness Drive: DSP V. Mogilayya Urges Youth to Shun Addictions for a Better Future
- Tumakuru Set to Emerge as Future Employment Hub, Says HR Expert
- Bengaluru Revives a Historic Cultural Tradition with Bandi Devara Festival
- Fearless Reporting is the Soul of Journalism: Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy
- IBM and The Hindu launch 'AI@Work' to accelerate enterprise
Commonwealth conference. Khadar meets Om Birla thanks him
New Delhi/Mangaluru: Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader Farid met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Tuesday and...
New Delhi/Mangaluru: Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader Farid met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Tuesday and expressed gratitude for selecting Karnataka as the venue for the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2025.
During the meeting, Speaker Khader discussed plans for the high-profile event, which will see participation from Presiding Officers of all State Legislative Assemblies across India, and for the first time, Presiding Officers from Commonwealth nations. The deliberations also touched upon key subjects to be discussed during the conference sessions.
Khader proposed that the inaugural ceremony of the conference be held on September 8, 2025, on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha, highlighting the architectural and symbolic significance of the state legislature.
He also briefed the Lok Sabha Speaker about several progressive reforms recently introduced in the functioning of the Karnataka Assembly, which aim to modernise legislative processes and improve transparency and public engagement.
In response, Speaker Om Birla assured full support from the Lok Sabha Secretariat and said the hosting of an international-level parliamentary event would be a matter of pride for Karnataka and a significant milestone in the state's legislative history.
Karnataka Assembly Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi and senior officials from the Lok Sabha Secretariat were also present during the meeting.