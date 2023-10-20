Communist Activists Detained for Anti-Israel Protest

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's city police detained members of the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPML) during a protest held at Freedom Park.

The demonstration was organised to condemn the retaliatory attacks on Palestine by Israel. However, the protesters had not obtained prior permission from the police, leading to their detention. The police later transported the protesters using a BMTC bus from Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

The members of CPI, CPIM, and CPML gathered at Freedom Park to express their solidarity with the people of Palestine and denounce the retaliatory attacks from Israeli. The protesters however, were detained due to the lack of proper authorisation for their demonstration as it could have blown out of proportion.

The demonstrators vocally called upon the United Nations to intervene in order to halt the Israeli strikes. Apart from Bengaluru, the CPML had also conducted similar protests in Delhi, Patna, and Ranchi.

In a separate incident earlier, a case was registered against the organisers of the protest, which took place near MG Road metro station. Hundreds of individuals formed a human chain on October 16, condemning the ongoing attacks. City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda explained that the legal action stemmed from the protesters obstructing footpaths, causing a public disturbance, and conducting the demonstration without the requisite permission.