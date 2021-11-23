Congress announces candidates for MLC polls

Bengaluru: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) officially declared the list of its candidates for biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Karnataka on Monday.

The names of 17 Congress candidates for the biennial elections to the State Legislative Council of Karnataka from Local Authorities' Constituencies was released by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the following candidates Gulbarga (Kalburgi) - Shivananda Patil Martur, Belagavi - Channaraja Basavaraja Hattiholi, Uttara Kannada - Bhimanna Naik, Hubli-Dharwad-Gadag- Haveri - Salaam Ahmed, Raichur - Sarana Gouda Annadana Gouda Patil, Chitradurga - B Somashekhar, Shimoga - R Prasanna Kumar, Dakshin Kannada - Manjunath Bhandari, Chikmagalur - A V Gayatri Shantegowda, Hassan - M Shankar, Tumkur - R Rajendra, Mandya - M G Gooli Gowda, Bangalore Rural - S Ravi, Kodagu - Dr Mantar Gowda, Bijapur-Bagalkot - Sunil Gowda Patil, Mysore-Chamarajanagar - Dr D Thimmaiah, Bellary - K C Kondaiah will be contesting.