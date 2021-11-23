  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Bengaluru

Congress announces candidates for MLC polls

Congress announces candidates for MLC polls
x

Congress announces candidates for MLC polls (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) officially declared the list of its candidates for biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Karnataka on Monday.

Bengaluru: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) officially declared the list of its candidates for biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Karnataka on Monday.

The names of 17 Congress candidates for the biennial elections to the State Legislative Council of Karnataka from Local Authorities' Constituencies was released by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the following candidates Gulbarga (Kalburgi) - Shivananda Patil Martur, Belagavi - Channaraja Basavaraja Hattiholi, Uttara Kannada - Bhimanna Naik, Hubli-Dharwad-Gadag- Haveri - Salaam Ahmed, Raichur - Sarana Gouda Annadana Gouda Patil, Chitradurga - B Somashekhar, Shimoga - R Prasanna Kumar, Dakshin Kannada - Manjunath Bhandari, Chikmagalur - A V Gayatri Shantegowda, Hassan - M Shankar, Tumkur - R Rajendra, Mandya - M G Gooli Gowda, Bangalore Rural - S Ravi, Kodagu - Dr Mantar Gowda, Bijapur-Bagalkot - Sunil Gowda Patil, Mysore-Chamarajanagar - Dr D Thimmaiah, Bellary - K C Kondaiah will be contesting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X