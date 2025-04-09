Congress Leader Slams BJP's Protest March, Dares Party to Question Centre

Mangaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Working President Manjunath Bhandari has ridiculed the BJP’s ongoing Jan Aakrosh Yatra against the State Government, calling it a “laughable drama” and challenging the BJP leaders to instead direct their protests towards the Central Government over rising prices.

Speaking to the media, Bhandari said that BJP leaders lacked the courage to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, even though it recently hiked the price of domestic cooking gas cylinders by ₹50. “Despite making a slew of promises to voters, the Modi government has instead burdened the common man with relentless price hikes,” Bhandari stated.

He criticised the BJP for failing to reduce fuel prices in India, despite a drop in global crude oil prices, and accused the Centre of withholding Karnataka’s rightful share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue. “If BJP leaders are truly concerned about the people of Karnataka and the State’s development, let them take their protest march to New Delhi,” he challenged.

Bhandari further asserted that the Congress-led State Government’s guarantee schemes have significantly improved the economic condition of the common people. Citing the example of a government college student, Prithvi Holi from Saundatti, who pursued her education successfully with assistance from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, he said the benefits of programmes like Shakti, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyoti and Yuva Nidhi are reaching crores of families across Karnataka.

He added that these initiatives have brought about positive changes in rural economic activity and sectors such as education, healthcare, and social welfare, prompting unease among BJP leaders. “Their so-called Jan Aakrosh campaign is nothing but a strategy to mislead the people,” he claimed.

Taking a swipe at BJP State President BY Vijayendra, Bhandari said the party is rife with internal rebellion. “BJP today resembles a collection of theatre troupes, each performing its own drama. Leaders who speak openly are sidelined. If this continues, more rebels will emerge from within,” he warned.