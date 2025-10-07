Congress looks to revamp its district leadership

Bengaluru: Even as talk of a leadership change at the top in Karnataka has been temporarily shelved, the Congress appears to be shifting focus to the party’s organisational renewal from the ground up. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has now been tasked with reshaping the District Congress Committees (DCCs), a move seen as crucial to strengthening the party’s base ahead of future electoral battles.

Many of the existing DCC presidents have been in their posts for over five years, functioning as the party’s local pillars across Karnataka. Several of them are senior leaders who also hold legislative or administrative responsibilities, including positions in the Legislative Council and state-run corporations and boards. With their recent appointments to these public bodies, the party seems to be paving the way for a generational shift in the district leadership.

Party insiders acknowledge that while the Congress enjoys a firm grip on the state after returning to power in 2023, internal dynamism remains a concern. A section of senior functionaries argues that the prolonged tenure of DCC presidents has stifled local enthusiasm, particularly among younger leaders seeking a greater say in decision-making. The demand to “infuse new blood” is not merely about age but about energy, adaptability, and the capacity to mobilise cadres at the grassroots level — a task increasingly vital in an age where political communication and local outreach have become more digital and decentralised.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and party strategist Randeep Singh Surjewala are said to share this view. Both leaders, who oversee Karnataka’s organisational affairs, reportedly believe that rejuvenating the DCCs would not only create space for emerging talent but also ensure that the state unit remains electorally agile and politically cohesive.

However, the challenge lies in balancing renewal with respect for experience. Many of the outgoing district presidents are veterans with a proven understanding of local politics, caste equations, and electoral strategy. Their replacement, if not managed tactfully, could risk discontent among loyalists. The Congress will therefore need to ensure that the transition is handled through consensus and recognition — perhaps by continuing to involve senior leaders in advisory or mentoring roles.

The timing of this organisational shake-up is significant. With Lok Sabha elections less than two years away, the Congress cannot afford internal rifts or inertia at the grassroots. A district-level overhaul, if executed carefully, could help the party consolidate its recent gains, nurture a new generation of leaders, and project a reinvigorated image — even as the debate over the chief ministership remains on the sidelines.