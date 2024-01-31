Congress MLA Issues Ultimatum on Five 'Guarantees'

Ramanagara: In a bold address to constituents in the Ramanagara district, Magadi Congress MLA H C Balakrishna sent shockwaves through political circles, asserting that the future of Congress-backed 'guarantees' hinges on the party securing a substantial number of Lok Sabha seats. Balakrishna emphasised that should Congress fall short in the upcoming polls, the government would interpret it as a rejection of their proclaimed commitments and subsequently halt their implementation.

The Congress-led government had previously pledged and delivered on five guarantees outlined in its manifesto during the last year's Assembly elections.

Drawing attention to the recent distribution of akshata by the BJP during the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, Balakrishna posed a question, urging voters to contemplate their preference between the tangible benefits of the guarantees and symbolic offerings.

Balakrishna claimed, "Your vote signifies either support for the symbolic rice grains (akshata) or the assurance of our five guarantees. If Congress achieves a higher number of Lok Sabha seats, we will persist in upholding our promises. Conversely, a shortfall in seats will be seen as a public rejection, leading us to terminate the guarantees."

Expanding on the government's endeavours, the Magadi MLA provided further details, stating, "Having successfully implemented the five guarantees and extending financial aid to 80-85 percent of women, a failure to secure votes necessitates a reconsideration of the value attributed to our commitments. In such a scenario, we might shift our focus towards constructing a temple to garner support."

This statement follows Balakrishna's history of making controversial remarks, including accusing the BJP of 'sacrificing soldiers for elections' in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

Responding to Balakrishna's ultimatum, Industries Minister M B Patil sought to reassure the public that the guarantees were not contingent on election outcomes. "We are confident of a favorable outcome in the Lok Sabha polls, expecting to secure 15-20 seats. The guarantees are not subject to electoral results; they will persist for the next five years," Patil claimed. (eom)