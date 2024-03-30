Congress unveils candidates for LS polls

Bengaluru: In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has unveiled its slate of candidates for key constituencies in Karnataka. With the announcement, the political landscape in the state is set for a dramatic showdown.

Out of the seven constituencies in Karnataka, three have already seen their Congress candidates revealed. The party has strategically reserved tickets for the remaining four constituencies, including Chamarajanagar, Bellary, and Chikkaballapur, while Kolar awaits its candidate.

In a move widely anticipated by political observers, E Tukaram, the incumbent MLA of Sandur assembly constituency, secured the prestigious Bellary Lok Sabha ticket. Meanwhile, the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha ticket was awarded to Sunil Bose, the son of esteemed Minister Dr. HC Mahadevappa.

Adding to the intrigue, Raksha Ramaiah, grandson of the renowned MS Ramaiah, emerged as the chosen candidate for the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency. The decision, however, was not without controversy, as it sparked a fierce internal debate within the party.

The battle for the Chikkaballapur ticket witnessed a clash of titans, with former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily and former Minister NH Shivashankar Reddy vying for the nomination alongside Youth Congress National General Secretary Raksha Ramaiah. Ultimately, despite opposition from various quarters, the party's leadership yielded to the candidacy of Raksha Ramaiah, leaving Veerappa Moily disheartened by the outcome.

As the election fervour intensifies, all eyes are on Karnataka as the Congress party finalizes its lineup for the electoral battleground, setting the stage for a compelling political contest.