Just In
‘Controversial’ appointment of milk co-op society secy decried
The appointment of Nithyananda as the new secretary of the Annahalli Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society in Ramanagara has sparked vehement protests among the milk producers of the village.
Ramanagara: The appointment of Nithyananda as the new secretary of the Annahalli Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society in Ramanagara has sparked vehement protests among the milk producers of the village. Expressing their discontent, protestors staged a demonstration at Aizur Circle in the town on Monday where they spilled milk on the road, blocked traffic, and brought cows to intensify their agitation. The appointment of Nithyananda has raised eyebrows, with protestors alleging the involvement of BAMUL Director P. Nagaraj in the controversial decision. The protestors accused Nagaraj of undue interference in the administration of the cooperative society. In a symbolic act of protest, they vented their anger by striking portraits of Nagaraj with brooms and slippers.
Demands voiced by the agitated milk producers include the immediate cancellation of Nithyananda’s appointment, the continuation of Rajkumar, the current in-charge secretary, and the prompt announcement of elections to the association. The protest has garnered support from leaders of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS). The Annahalli Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society has been without an elected governing body for thirteen years, operating under the supervision of an administrator.