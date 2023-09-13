Convinced the Cauvery situation to Union Hydropower Minister: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: "Union Hydropower Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend the dam safety meeting to be held in Jaipur on Thursday and he will explain the situation of the state regarding the Cauvery water," DCM DK Shivakumar said.



Speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Wednesday, DCM Shivakumar said, "An emergency meeting of all parties has been called today regarding the issue of Cauvery water. It is expected that the senior leaders will forget the party differences and give advice. The irrigation ministers of all the states will participate in the Jaipur meeting. We will take the advice of our legal experts and convince the central irrigation minister of the facts."

When asked about Kumaraswamy stating that he would not be able to attend the meeting, DCM Shivakumar said, "On Tuesday night, after consulting with the Chief Minister and Ministers, a decision was taken to hold the meeting. There is nothing wrong with them. We called the meeting urgently. Wherever they are, they can give advice and instructions. We will accept them. We also had many programs, the Chief Ministers two Important programs have been cancelled," he said.

To the question that AICC has issued a notice to BK Hariprasad, he said, "It does not come under my purview. Discipline has been followed in our party from the beginning. What happens next is up to the High Command's decision."