Cops arrest engineering grad for hacking a private company's software

BENGALURU: The CEN police of the South Division have arrested the accused who were selling software developed by a private company through hacking and piracy.

Aravinth Samy R, an engineering graduate from Tirchy, Tamil Nadu, is the arrested accused. A company named BELLTPO at Banashankar II stage in Bengaluru was developing and selling software related to the stock market. However, the accused had the "cracked version of BellTPO software", he sold it to about 80 people for just Rs 6,000 rupees.

The chairman and co-promoter of the company, Vinod Bellamkonda, who came to know about this through one of his customers, lodged a complaint with the CEN station of the South Division. The impacted software from BellTPO includes the Bell Market Profile Pro, priced at Rs 16,750, and the Bell Order Flow Pro, which is available for Rs 54,000.

These software products are specifically tailored to meet the needs of active traders, providing valuable tools for visualizing market activities, as stated on the company's website. At present, the investigation of the accused and buyers is still going on.

