Council chairman Horatti writes letter to CM and ministers

Bengaluru: Legislative council chairman Basavaraja Horatti has penned an advisory letter to CM Siddaramaiah and cabinet ministersurging them to dissuade organizations from staging protests during the upcoming Belgavi assembly session. The government has slated a 10-day winter session from December 4, 2023, to December 15, 2023, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. In response to potential disruptions, Siddaramaiah dispatched letters to Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, and Education Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa.

Concerns have been raised about valuable session time being squandered due to protests, satyagraha, and sit-ins. The chairman emphasised the need for a systematic and meaningful conduct of the session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi. It is customary for various organizations to stage dharnas and satyagrahas during sessions, demanding the fulfillment of diverse demands spanning agriculture, school education, literacy, revenue, and other departments.

Horatti proposed convening a pre-session meeting with leaders of concerned organizations to discuss their demands in detail. He urged the ministers to engage in fruitful dialogue and attempt to address the issues raised. The Horatti requested his cabinet colleagues to approach organization leaders, persuading them not to stage sit-in satyagrahas outside Suvarna Vidhan Soudha during the session. He stressed the importance of considering the matters seriously and finding constructive solutions.

Furthermore, Horatti suggested that if resolutions are reached during the session in North Karnataka, it would enhance the government's reputation and goodwill. He concluded by appealing for a collaborative effort to ensure a productive and respectful session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.