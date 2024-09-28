Live
Court adjourns Darshan’s bail plea till Sep 30
A city court here on Friday adjourned the bail petition of the jailed Kannada superstar Darshan till September 30 in the fan murder case.
Bengaluru: A city court here on Friday adjourned the bail petition of the jailed Kannada superstar Darshan till September 30 in the fan murder case. The court passed the order after the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) submitted objections to the bail petition of Darshan.
However, the SPP said that he needed more time to submit objections against other accused in the case. Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are jailed in the case.
The counsel for Darshan will place his arguments on Monday seeking his bail.
Kannada actor Darshan, who was arrested in the murder case of his fan Renukaswamy and is presently lodged in Ballari district prison, has said in his bail petition that he is innocent and has been framed.
Darshan’s bail petition further said that he has been “fixed” in the case. “Barring the major injury on the head, no major injuries were found on the body of Renukaswamy. There is no clarity on his exact time of death. There are contradictions between the statements before the court and the medical reports. There is no evidence to prove that Darshan has committed the crime of murder. The authorities have created evidence against Darshan in the case, the bail petition states.
Further, the bail petition states that superstar Darshan has a fan following in Karnataka and other countries. The details of movable and immovable properties have also been mentioned in the petition.Sources confirmed that arrangements are being made by his wife Vijayalaxmi to bring Darshan to Bengaluru from Ballary by helicopter if the court accepts his bail petition.
Meanwhile, Darshan was grilled at the Ballary prison by Income Tax sleuths in connection with money transactions between the accused linked to the
brutal murder of his fan Renukaswamy.