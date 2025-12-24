Court denies anticipatory bail to BJP MLA

Bengaluru: TheSpecial Court for People’s Representatives on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter.

The case pertains to the murder of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu, who was hacked to death in the city in July 15 this year.

With the dismissal of the bail application, Basavaraj, who is alleged to be currently untraceable can be arrested any time by the investigating agency. On December 19, Karnataka High Court had also rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Basavaraj in connection with the murder case. During the course of the investigation, the police began probing the alleged role of Basavaraj in the crime, who has been named as the fifth accused in the FIR.