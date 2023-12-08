Cruise season begins, Seven Seas navigator berths in NMP

Mangalore: The inaugural vessel of the cruise season, "Seven Seas Navigator," smoothly docked at New Mangalore Port today, heralding the commencement of the 2023-24 cruise season. This significant event symbolises a resurgence in maritime tourism in the region, bringing joy to local businesses and stakeholders.

The arrival of the "Seven Seas Navigator," with its vibrant contingent of passengers and crew, underscores New Mangalore's growing appeal as a compelling cruise destination. The port anticipates the arrival of 10 cruise vessels throughout the current season, scheduled until the second week of May 2024. This surge in visitors is expected to make a substantial contribution to the local economy, fostering revenue growth in sectors such as tourism, hospitality, and transportation.

The Bahamas-flagged vessel berthed at berth no.04, carrying 500 passengers and 350 crew members from its last ports of call at Fujairah, Mumbai, and Mormugao Port. With an overall length of 173 metres, a carrying capacity of 28,803 Gross tonnes, and a draft of 7.5 metres, the "Seven Seas Navigator" is owned and operated by Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Upon disembarkation, passengers received a traditional welcome featuring "chenda" and "Yakshagana" performances, allowing them to capture the essence of Karnataka's art. The port ensured a comfortable experience for cruise passengers by implementing medical screenings, multiple immigration and customs counters, and providing buses and special taxis for convenient transportation within Mangalore city.

The chairman of New Mangalore Port extended felicitations to the vessel's master and GM in the presence of the Deputy Chairman and other senior port officers. In a reciprocal gesture, the master presented a memento to the chairman. Cruise passengers were further entertained with a captivating Bharatanatyam performance, immersing them in India's rich cultural heritage.

For the first time, passengers were greeted with a dedicated VR (Virtual Reality) Experience Zone in the International Cruise Lounge, offering a virtual journey showcasing the modern infrastructure and operations at New Mangalore Port. A selfie stand by the Ministry of Tourism, depicting the "Yakshagana" culture of Dakshina Kannada, added a special touch for passengers to capture memories.

Throughout their visit, passengers explored various tourist destinations, including the Gomateshwara statue in Karkala, the 1000 Pillar Temple at Moodabidri, Soans Farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St Aloysius Chapel, and the Local Market. The ship set sail at 1800 HRS for its next destination, Cochin Port, with passengers receiving souvenirs as tokens of remembrance for their visit to Mangalore.