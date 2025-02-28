Cruise Vessel ‘Hebridean Sky’ Arrives at New Mangalore Port

Live
Just In
The cruise vessel Hebridean Sky docked at New Mangalore Port today, marking the third cruise ship arrival of the season
Mangaluru: The cruise vessel Hebridean Sky docked at New Mangalore Port today, marking the third cruise ship arrival of the season. The vessel carried 95 passengers and 75 crew members.
The ship, with an overall length of 90.60 meters, a draft of 4.20 meters, and a Gross Register Tonnage (GRT) of 4,200, arrived from Colombo via Cochin Port. It is scheduled to sail onward to Mormugao and Mumbai.
Passengers were received with a traditional welcome and were provided with immigration, customs, and medical screening facilities at the port. Transportation arrangements and a Ministry of AYUSH meditation centre were also available for visitors.
As part of their itinerary, passengers toured cultural sites in Dakshina Kannada, including the Thousand Pillar Temple in Moodabidri, Kadri Manjunatha Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, and the Artisan Village in Pilikula.