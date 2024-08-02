Cybersecurity policy 2024 launched to combat surge in cybercrimes

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka on Thursday launched the comprehensive Cybersecurity Policy 2024 and a skilling program by CISCO. This policy has been collaboratively drafted by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), and the Home Department, in consultation with relevant stakeholders from both the government and private sectors. The policy was also reviewed by Indian Institute of Science, which is the anchor institute for the state’s K-tech Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security (CYSECK).

This policy has two parts - The first part focuses on building a strong cyber security ecosystem across all segments of the society – including public, academia, industry, start-ups and the government. The second part of the policy focuses on strengthening the cyber security posture of the State’s IT assets. Whilst the first part will be in public domain, the second part will be internal to the state’s IT teams and departments for their IT implementations.

The total financial outflow for implementation of the Cyber Security Policy for five years is about Rs 103.87 crores, which would be met from the budgetary allocation of the Department of IT, BT and S&T.0ut of this, Rs 23.74 crore would go towards providing incentives and concessions. The policy focuses on several key areas such as Awareness and Education, Skill building, Promotion of Industry and Startups , Partnerships and Collaborations for capacity Building etc.

Under the Internship programme , a stipend of Rs 10,000- Rs 15,000 per month will be provided, for maximum of 3 months, to Karnataka-based undergraduate and postgraduate interns. The target is to facilitate 600 undergraduate interns and 120 post graduate interns during the policy period.

For R&D projects in the domain of cybersecurity, driven by Karnataka-based start-ups and in collaboration with Karnataka-based academic institutes, matching grant of up to a maximum of 50% of the total project R&D cost, or up to Rs 50 lakhs. Reimbursement of the cost up to a maximum of INR 1 lakh towards engagement of Karnataka-based, CERT-In empanelled service providers by start-ups registered with Karnataka Start-up Cell for cyber security audit.

The Department of El.IT,BT and S&T in collaboration with IISc will be implementing key initiatives outlined in the “Karnataka Cyber Security Policy, 2024” through the COE Cyber Security (CYSECK). To oversee the implementation of the Policy, a high-powered Cyber Security Committee (CSC) has been constituted headed by the Addl. Chief Secretary to Government, Government of Karnataka with Secretary, DPAR(e-Gov) as the Member Secretary. A Chief Information Security Officer(CISO) will be nominated at the State Level and Information Security Officers (ISO) will be nominated by all the Government depts.

“The Government of Karnataka, recognizing the rising importance of cybersecurity, has meticulously crafted this policy to establish a resilient and secure cyberspace for our citizens and enterprises,” said Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and ITBT, at the launch event. He emphasized that the policy, aligned with national and international efforts, highlights Karnataka’s proactive stance in addressing cyber threats. He expressed confidence that its implementation would significantly protect the state’s digital infrastructure. “It will also foster innovation and growth within the cybersecurity sector, ensuring that Karnataka remains at the forefront of technological advancement and becomes the leading cybersecurity hub of the country,” he added.

The policy aims to build a dynamic, secure, and resilient cyberspace for all G2G, G2B, and G2C services of the Government of Karnataka. The launch event also featured a roundtable discussion titled “Strengthening National Cyber Resilience: Enhancing Government and Private Sector Partnerships in Cybersecurity.” Thought leaders from various sectors participated, offering their expert opinions on the increasing cybersecurity challenges.

On Thursday, the Government of Karnataka also announced a significant initiative to bolster cybersecurity skills and digital safety across the state. In a strategic move to address the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals, the Government of Karnataka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco to train 40,000 individuals in cybersecurity skills and awareness. This initiative underscores Karnataka’s commitment to building a robust talent pipeline to combat increasing cyber threats.

The ground-breaking programme is designed with a strong focus on gender inclusivity, aiming to have 50% of the participants be women. This inclusive approach is intended to diversify the cybersecurity workforce and promote equal opportunities within the tech sector.

Key components of Cisco skilling programme

CyberOps Associate (CA): Tailored for graduates and final-year students, this course offers in-depth knowledge and practical skills required to become proficient in cybersecurity operations.

Cybersecurity Essentials: Targeted at graduates and current students, this course provides foundational cybersecurity knowledge necessary for protecting

digital assets.

Introduction to Cybersecurity: Designed for both graduates and students, this introductory course offers a broad understanding of cybersecurity principles and practices.

Training of Trainers (ToT) : A specialized ‘Training of Trainers’ program will equip college faculties with the expertise to train students in advanced cybersecurity concepts, ensuring sustainable skill development across educational institutions.

The Cisco Skilling Program extends to all unemployed graduates in the State, providing them with critical cybersecurity skills that enhance their employability and open up career opportunities in the burgeoning cybersecurity sector. The launch of the Cisco Skilling Programme marks a pivotal step in Karnataka’s strategy to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap. By providing comprehensive training and certification, the program will empower participants with the necessary skills to effectively combat cyber threats.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and ITBT, at the launch event, Priyank Kharge said “This partnership with Cisco is a testament to our commitment to fostering a secure digital environment. By training 40,000 individuals, with a special emphasis on empowering women, we are not only addressing the skills gap but also promoting inclusivity in the tech sector.”

The Secretary to Government, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Ekroop Caur said cyberspace is expected to become more complex in the foreseeable future, with a many-fold increase in networks and devices connected to it. “Therefore, there is now a pressing need for these actions to be unified under a Cyber Security Policy that will be in line with National Cyber Security Policy, with an integrated vision and a set of sustained and coordinated strategies for implementation.”