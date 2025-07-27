‘Cybersmart Bharat’ to teach digital safety to school students

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based forensics-driven cybersecurity company SISA on Saturday launched its flagship CSR initiative, Cybersmart Bharat, aimed at educating school students about digital safety. The programme was officially launched at Sri Siddaganga PU College in Raghuvanahalli. In its first phase, it is expected to educate 13,000 students from classes 8 to 12 across the city.

Speaking at the launch, Dharshan Shanthamurthy, CEO and founder of SISA, said, “While we debate firewalls and frameworks in boardrooms, millions of children are silently absorbing influences that shape how they think, feel, and see themselves.”

“Cybersmart Bharat is our way of stepping in—of standing guard for the next generation as they grow up in a world increasingly shaped by digital forces,” he added. Shanthamurthy noted that Cybersmart Bharat isn’t just about teaching online safety.

“It’s about giving children the power to protect themselves—how to think critically, recognise manipulation, and build resilience. If cybersecurity is the defence infrastructure of a digital nation, this is where it must begin—at the foundation,” he added.

According to him, SISA will collaborate with the NGO Youth for Seva to reach the targeted audience. “In today’s digital age, awareness is the first line of defence. Through this cybersecurity awareness programme, we aim to empower young minds with the knowledge they need to navigate the internet safely and responsibly,” said Vishwanath Sharma, programme director at Youth Wfor Seva.