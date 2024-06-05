Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru retained

Mangaluru/Udupi: The BJP has once again demonstrated its electoral prowess in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituencies. BJP candidates Capt.Brijesh Chowta of Dakshina Kannada and Kota Srinivas Poojary of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru have secured significant victories, reinforcing the party’s dominance in these regions.

An army veteran, Capt. Brijesh Chowta stepped into the political arena as BJP’s candidate for Dakshina Kannada, succeeding the long-serving MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. Chowta amassed 7,64,132 votes, surpassing Congress’s Padmaraj R Poojary by 1,49,208 votes, who received 6,14,924 votes.

This victory marks a continuation of BJP’s stronghold in Dakshina Kannada, driven by a blend of political strategy and supportive voters. On the other hand, the NOTA option was chosen by 23,576 voters across the constituency, indicating a notable section of voters who either sought alternatives or just fell for the NOTA campaign that saw a rise and quick fall in the district.

In the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, experienced politician Kota Srinivas Poojary took the baton from Shobha Karandlaje, who was moved to contest from Bengaluru North. Poojary’s in-depth understanding of local issues and his political acumen paid off as he garnered 7,32,234 votes, defeating Congress’s Jayaprakash Hegde by a substantial margin of 2,59,175 votes. The constituency also noted 11,269 votes for the NOTA option, which is comparatively lesser than the numbers observed in Dakshina Kannada.

In a post-victory media interaction, Kota Srinivas Poojary conveyed his gratitude and future aspirations. “I am deeply thankful to the voters and our dedicated party members. The overwhelming support for BJP indicates the people’s trust in Narendra Modi’s leadership. We expect the NDA to achieve a robust majority with more than 295 seats,” he stated.

Poojary acknowledged some unmet expectations, especially in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, attributing these to the Congress party’s freebie promises. “Despite the challenges, the NDA’s victory is a testament to our collective efforts. We aimed for over 20 seats in Karnataka but fell short. Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives, from abrogation of Article 370 to the Ram Mandir construction, have resonated with the public, despite the Congress’s misleading guarantees,” he added.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, in his post-victory address, emphasised a development agenda rooted in traditional values. “My focus will be on development inspired by Hindu principles. I aim to foster new aspirations and progress in Dakshina Kannada. This victory is a tribute to Narendra Modi’s vision, Hindutva principles, and the tireless efforts of our party workers and leaders,” Chowta asserted.

Political observers in the coast expected these results as both the neighbouring constituencies are citadels of the BJP. Congress had handpicked their candidates in a bid to secure as many Hindu votes as possible. The Congress narrative in Dakshina Kannada constituency was to dig into a substantial vote base of a particular majority caste. However, the Congress strategy of pitting Hindus against Hindus in the regions has failed miserably.

These results highlight the BJP’s sustained influence in coastal Karnataka, reflecting the electorate’s continued trust in the party’s leadership and its development-focused agenda. The victories of Chowta and Poojary underscore a broader narrative of political stability and strategic maneuvering by the BJP in these key constituencies.