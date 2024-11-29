Live
Just In
Dakshina Kannada MP pushes for improved rail connectivity
On the second day of the Winter session of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to discuss critical railway infrastructure needs for the region
Mangaluru: On the second day of the Winter session of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to discuss critical railway infrastructure needs for the region. Emphasising the importance of addressing long-standing issues that impact connectivity and economic growth, the MP submitted a formal letter outlining key demands to improve the railway network and services.
The letter included a request for the merger of Konkan Railway with Indian Railways to streamline operations and improve efficiency. It also called for the doubling of tracks managed by the Hassan-Mangalore Rail Development Company (HMRDC), which is vital for strengthening rail connectivity between Mangalore and Bengaluru. Additionally, the MP sought enhanced passenger facilities on regional rail routes and improved services for the Subramanya-Mangaluru passenger rail.
Captain Chowta, accompanied by MPs Dr. C N Manjunath (Bengaluru Rural), Kota Srinivas Poojary (Udupi-Chikamagaluru), and Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri (Uttara Karnataka), raised these concerns during the meeting. They highlighted specific challenges, such as the difficulties posed by the Shiradi Ghat stretch, which affect the efficiency of rail transport in the region.
In a series of posts on social media platform X, Captain Chowta urged the Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to extend support for these initiatives. He stressed the need for a coordinated effort between the state and central governments to resolve these issues swiftly, ensuring better connectivity and easing the movement of both people and cargo.