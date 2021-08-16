Dakshina Kannada Remains The Hotspot With 311 new cases

Dakshina Kannada district remains the top Covid-19 hotspot that borders Kerala. On Sunday, the district recorded 311 new fresh cases of Covid-19 and four people succumbed to the infection, that is the most of any district.



Considering 305 new infections and three deaths, the Bengaluru urban district was the second greatest Covid hotspot. So far, 12,32,902 cases and 15,937 deaths have been recorded in the Karnataka capital. There were 8,166 cases in progress.

There were deaths in 11 districts, including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, and Mysuru, according to the media bulletin. There were no diseases and cases related to Covid and no deaths in the Yadgir district. In 20 Karnataka districts, there were no fatalities.

Karnataka's health department reported 1,431 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 29,29,464 and the death toll to 36,979. According to the department's bulletin, 1,52,767 Covid tests were done on Sunday, with 1,23,150 RT-PCR testing and other procedures.

While on Sunday, the state completed conducting 4 crore tests, so far the pandemic has started. There were 22,497 active cases in the state, with 1,611 patients recovered, bringing the total to 28,69,962. The positive rate for the day was 0.93 percent, and the case fatality rate was 1.46 percent.

However, the state government has decided not to reopen the schools in the districts considering the positivity rate, where it is higher than two percent. The Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 believed the second wave was not yet over, as a result the government devised district-specific plans.