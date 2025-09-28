Dalit woman alleges police negligence in atrocities case

Udupi: A Dalit woman has accused the police of negligence and bias in handling a case filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, during a district-level grievance redressal meeting held at the Superintendent of Police’s office here on Saturday.

Namyashree, a resident of Paduthonse village, said her husband was attacked on February 8, 2025, by a couple — Prasad and Priya — belonging to a non-SC/ST community. According to her, the assailants beat her husband and threw chilli powder into his eyes, leaving him in severe pain. He was admitted to hospital the same day.

However, she alleged that police from Malpe station visited the hospital only the following morning at 11 am to record his statement. “The first question I was asked was whether I would agree to a compromise. When the FIR had already been registered under the SC/ST Act, why was I being pressured to settle the matter?” she asked.

Namyashree further claimed that the accused filed a counter-complaint against her. Without following due investigation, the police allegedly registered a case against her as well. This, she said, had discouraged her from pursuing justice.

Her husband, a driver by profession, has been unable to work since the assault. “I am a Dalit woman and I too have been physically assaulted by the accused couple. My husband’s life is still under threat,” she told SP Hariram Shankar.

The SP assured her that appropriate action would be taken after reviewing the case. Dalit leaders present at the meeting criticised the police, alleging that serious assaults on SC/ST victims are often recorded as minor casteist remarks in official documents. Such dilution, they said, weakens the charges in court.

They also stressed the importance of raising awareness among non-SC/ST communities about the provisions of the Atrocities Act to prevent such incidents