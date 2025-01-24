DC flays officials for pathetic condition of govt hospital

Mandya: Providing quality health services at low costs to the poor is the duty of government hospitals. However, these institutions seem to be neglecting their responsibilities and playing with the lives of the people. The MIMS (Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital is no exception, showing a complete lack of organization. The sudden visit by the Deputy Commissioner to the hospital unveiled the irresponsible management, leaving him shocked.

Upon inspection on Thursday the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Kumar, encountered wards filled with unkempt conditions, heaps of garbage everywhere, and doors missing from restrooms. The MIMS hospital has been consistently in the news for controversies, and the District Commissioner’s surprise visit yesterday highlighted the ongoing chaos within the facility.

During his unexpected visit, Dr. Kumar examined various departments including outpatient services, surgery, and the wards for men and women. The sight of filthy wards, discarded bedding, and unclean bed sheets led to the DC’s dissatisfaction. It was discovered that water was unavailable in the restrooms, and the negligence of the officials in securing the women’s restroom doors was evident.

Seeing the numerous issues first hand, DC Kumar appeared visibly exhausted. He reprimanded the MIMS Director, Dr. Narasimhamurthy, and Superintendent Dr. Shivakumar, asking them, “Are you treating people as animals? Would you keep your own home in such a state?”

After the inspection, the DC held a meeting, directing officials to ensure proper maintenance of the hospital.

People complained to DC that the doctors and health staff demanding bribes for treatment and urged to initiate action against corrupt officers.