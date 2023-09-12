DCs, CEOs, Tehsildars should hold meetings with the public and respond to them: Instructs CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave clear instruction to DCs and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to invite Ministers and MLAs to hold public meetings at taluk level once a week and respond to their grievances.

He was speaking at the meeting of District Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers held on Tuesday in the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha.

The CM questioned the District Collectors that if people come to me for small problems, then what is the use of you being present there. I have visited many districts after becoming Chief Minister. There I saw common people giving me hundreds of requests. People are coming to me with problems that need to be solved at the district and taluk level. This would not have happened if you had held public meetings locally and provided solutions to them instantly.

Provide solutions for some issues within a week. Recheck whether the issue is solved. Then people need not come to me for local problems spending bus fare, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, other members of the Cabinet, Chief Secretary to the Government and senior officials of the Government attended the meeting.





CM Siddaramaiah said, The people of the state did not replace the government just for the sake of change. They replaced the previous government with high expectations and brought us to power. Officers should work according to the expectations of the people aspiring development. MLAs, ministers, officials are public servants. Everyone should have this common sense. We are not kings.



It has been observed that applications coming to the courts of Tehsildar, Sub-Divisional Officer and District Commissioners are pending for more than 5 years. If the case is not settled even after 5 years, it means that you are not working properly. Justice delayed is justice denied – the longer the delay, the more opportunity for corruption. Delay is also corruption, said CM.

He said, Tehsildar should dispose anl application within three months. There is a long delay in the settlement of appeals coming to the Sub-Divisional Officers. It should be resolved in at least six months. DCs should resolve the cases within one year. District Collectors should not unnecessarily adjourn the case, keep the parties waiting or make delay in giving the judgment after hearing the arguments. Our government will not tolerate any delay in clearing the case and will take strict action.