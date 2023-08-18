Decision to Withhold Temple Development Funds Sparks Controversy

Bengaluru: In a surprising turn of events, the Karnataka government recently issued a directive to halt the disbursement of funds allocated for temple development projects across the state. The order, which was circulated on August 14, 2023, stipulated that funds for pre-approved projects for the fiscal year 2022-23 should not be released.

This unexpected move has triggered a wave of dissent, primarily from leaders of the BJP, who vehemently criticized the decision.

The directive, issued by the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department on August 14, instructed Deputy Commissioners from all districts to temporarily withhold the funds that had been earmarked for temple development projects under the standard program. Additionally, on the same day, the Muzrai department issued a parallel order, directing officials not to release funds until further notice.

The rationale behind this decision remains unclear, leaving many to speculate about its motives. Notably, this development has taken place against the backdrop of the introduction of the Shakti scheme, a government initiative that offers free travel to women within the state. This scheme has led to a significant surge in the number of pilgrims visiting temples, raising questions about the potential connection between these factors.

Shashikala Jolle, the Former Muzrai Minister was quick to voice her opposition to the decision and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the order. She expressed her dissatisfaction, stating, "We accorded high importance to our temples and cultural traditions during our tenure. It is disheartening to witness the government withhold temple development funds. While the first installment had been released, the second was delayed due to the model code of conduct. And now, the government has further suspended it pending further instructions. This decision is unequivocally condemnable."

Prominent BJP leaders, including Ravi Kumar, the state's general secretary, echoed similar sentiments, labelling the move as anti-Hindu. The decision has caused significant uproar within the party's ranks, leaving room for substantial protests if the government failed to reverse its course of action.

Responding to the mounting criticism and public backlash, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy ordered the Commissioner to retract the controversial circular. Consequently, on August 18, the Karnataka government formally revoked the order to halt grant allocations for all temples under its jurisdiction.

The decision to halt temple development funds has brought to the forefront larger questions about the government's priorities and its stance toward cultural heritage and religious institutions. The BJP has been particularly vocal in its opposition, viewing the decision as an unfortunate manifestation of appeasement politics. (eom)