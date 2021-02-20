Disha arrest: Concerned citizens meet Bommai, demand action against Delhi police

Bengaluru: A delegation comprising representatives from Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Nammoora Bhoomi Namagirali, People's Union for Civil Liberties, All India Students Association, All India Progressive Women's Association, All India United Trade Union Centre, Campaign Against Hate Speech and also concerned advocates met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and submitted a memorandum seeking action on the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi by Delhi police.

The memorandum called Disha's arrest illegal and questioned the manner in which she was arrested on February 13.

"The manner in which a young woman from Karnataka who has been fighting on people's issues was picked up has deeply hurt and angered all of us. Neither was the local police informed of her arrest nor was she provided access to a lawyer of her choice. She was not even produced before a local magistrate before being whisked away to Delhi," the memorandum stated.

A similar memorandum was submitted to the city police on February 15 demanding action against Delhi police.

They demanded that the correspondence between Bengaluru and Delhi police be made public and appropriate action against the Bengaluru police officials whose lapses resulted in the 'hush-hush' arrest of Disha. The Home Minister assured the delegation that he will take up the issue with the Advocate General and the police.

"However, till date there has been no action from Bengaluru Police. We briefed the minister about the several irregularities in the arrest. The minister said that he appreciates our concerns. He said that he will call for a meeting with the Advocate General and the Police department within two days to discuss the same," the delegation said.

It also sought directions from Bommai regarding its complaint to the Bangalore City Police asking for the registration of an FIR against Anil Vij.

The minister said he will look into the same. "We hope that strict action will be initiated against this assault on our federal system. It was in fact in the judgement in S.R. Bommai vs Union Of India on 11 March, 1994 that the Supreme Court had held that federalism was a basic virtue of our constitution. If the Karnataka Government and Bengaluru Police do not act today, we will be putting at risk the lives of several activists and youth. We cannot let such an incident happen again," the delegation stated.