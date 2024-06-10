Divorce cases increase in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Marriage is about uniting two people, a relationship of two souls, and long live that relationship for a hundred years blessed by tying in three knots. But recently, the tradition of getting married in the morning and getting divorced in the evening has started. The number of divorce cases in Bengaluru City has increased this year.

The cost of marriage is changing according to the changing life style. In the past, if there was a rift in the relationship, the two families would come together and make the couple one. But now we have come to the age where married couples come together and ask for divorce. Thus the divorce cases are increasing according to the population, 15% of the divorce cases are increasing in city. In addition, the divorce cases which were earlier limited only to the rich class are increasing in the common class these days. Therefore, the cases coming to the family court are more.

There are more divorce cases coming from the working class, employees of ITBT companies, in the cinema sector, and due to lack of compatibility, these types of incidents are increasing. Also, recently, since female children are working at the same level as male children, it is a happy thing that female children are making up their mind to claim it in front of the court, even though it is a matter of happiness that lawyers are expressing their sadness that divorces are happening for small reasons.

Divorce is increasing for reasons such as Health problem in girls, Declining family value, Lack of intimacy in love marriages, Immoral relationships, Dowry harassment, Family strife is increasing, Ego problem and women becoming self-reliant.

Compatibility is important in relationships. In addition, mental illnesses have increased recently. The people are struggling to fix them. Divorce cases can be reduced if such problems are solved. Psychiatrists suggest that it is good to think and strengthen relationships before going to court. In general, there was a time in the past when a marriage was a responsibility. But now getting married without knowing the responsibility, it is sure to end up in court.