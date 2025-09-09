DKS assures Tulu community of language recognition

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has committed to raising the Tulu-speaking community’s demand for Tulu to be recognised as the state’s second official language in the upcoming cabinet meeting.His assurance came during a speech at the ‘Astemida Aisiri Tuluva Tharl Sasira’ programme, organised by Tulu Nadu Javaner (Youth of Tulu Nadu) in Bengaluru and hosted at the Bunts’ Sangha venue.

Shivakumar engaged the audience with humour, recalling a recent Kundagannada event where the massive turnout left him amused.

“I was so impressed by your enthusiasm that I joked you might one day drive us out of Bengaluru,” he said, drawing laughter and applause.

He then reaffirmed his solidarity by stating, “I’m here to say I stand with you.

Treat this DKS as one of your own. I’m on your side, support me, and I ask only for your blessings.”

The gathering included prominent figures like MLA Ashok Rai and industrialist Prakash Shetty, both from the Tulu speaking community in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar lauded the coastal region’s contributions to Karnataka and India, crediting residents of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for advancing culture, education, spirituality, banking, and healthcare.

“Your intelligence and wisdom are unmatched anywhere in the country.

This unique heritage and history make you Karnataka’s greatest asset,” he emphasised.

He also announced progress on a dedicated tourism policy for the coastal belt, discussed with coastal legislators and Assembly Speaker U T Khader. The goal, he stated, is to create local job opportunities so residents of Mangaluru, Udupi, and nearby areas no longer need to migrate for work.

The gathering responded with enthusiastic cheers, viewing the language recognition and development initiatives as vital steps toward honouring their linguistic and cultural roots.