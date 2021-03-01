DKS: Where is PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package?

Bengaluru: KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday accused BJP leaders of failing to give details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the pandemic.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, DK Shivkumar said "The BJP government headed by Narendra Modi and our BJP Karnataka leaders have failed to release documents on the distribution of packages with the details of the beneficiaries. People, including beedi workers in Dakshina Kannada, are on the streets fighting against the government."

The mega Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package was announced by PM Modi which includes previously announced measures to save the lockdown-battered economy, and focuses on tax breaks for small businesses as well as incentives for domestic manufacturing.

But opposition leaders took a dig at Modi's announcement of Rs 20-lakh crore package.

The KPCC president also commented on the fuel hike in the country. "The price of petrol and diesel has been hiked 10 times in the last few days.

When the prices of petrol and diesel are hiked, the price of all essential commodities too goes up," Shivkumar further said, adding that the BJP-led government also hiked the property tax during the Covid-19 pandemic.